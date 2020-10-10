The ECHL announced on Friday its return to play plans as it looks to begin the 2020-21 season in December for a split-season format. A group of teams will start in December to play a 72-game slate while the remaining squads will commence their campaigns in January to play a 62-game schedule.
Standings will be decided on winning percentage in the upcoming season due to the unequal number of games.
“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 Season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our Players, fans, and employees,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin in a statement. “The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.”
In total 13 teams will start in December, however, the Royals are a part of the latter group that will begin after the calendar changes to the new year.
The target start date for the Royals' season is January 15, 2021.
The Atlanta Gladiators elected for a voluntary suspension of the upcoming season. All of their players are now free agents for the upcoming campaign.
The regular season is set to end on June 6, 2021.