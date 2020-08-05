READING, Pa. - The ECHL board of governors approved a revised start date to the upcoming 2020-21 season, pushing the season start back to December fourth.
The league still looking to complete a full 72-game season even with the pushed back start date. This news putting smiles on the faces of those in the front office of the Reading Royals.
The Royals are set to begin their 20th anniversary season, they already have promotions in place over the course of 36 home games. General Manager David Farrar happy to have a set date in place to get ready by.