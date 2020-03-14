The ECHL Board of Governors approved on Saturday and announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The move ends the campaign for the Reading Royals, who already had clinched a playoff berth.
"The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin in a statement. "At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year."
Crelin also noted that this wasn't an easy decision, but it was a "prudent" one. He also went on to say that this will eliminate any uncertainty and allow the players to return home.
The Reading Royals were in the midst of a successful 2019-20 season and clinched a playoff berth in the Kelly Cup playoffs shortly before the season was suspended last week amid COVID-19 concerns.