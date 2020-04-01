READING, Pa. - It's been a little over two weeks since the sports world has come to a halt. For players within the Reading Royals organization, that meant the end of their income.
That issue is no longer to be a worry for players all across the ECHL. Both the league and the Professional Hockey Players Association have developed a relief fund to assist players and their families during these tough times.
Royals forward Brayden Low is one of the very thankful players to see this fund come together from the ECHL and PHPA. There are over 600 players in the league that will be able to benefit from this relief effort.