READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced a new head coach and director of hockey operations after Kirk MacDonald resigned from the position earlier this week.
The Royals named James Henry as the 8th coach in the 22 year team history.
Royals’ general manager David Farrar stated, “We’re confident that James will do an exceptional job as the leader of our hockey operations department, and we’re excited by the prospects of the next era of Royals hockey with James at the helm.”
Former Royals’ head coach Kirk MacDonald said "His work ethic, knowledge of the game, and attention to detail will no doubt enable him to have success immediately."
MacDonald resigned and accepted a position as head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Henry joined the Royals as an assistant under MacDonald in August of 2021.
“Definitely excited,” stated Henry. “Pretty quick moving from assistant coach to head coach but I feel like this is a challenge that I'm ready for. I will lean on the experience that I have gotten over my playing career and short coaching career, along with some of the things that I've learned from past coaches that I've played for and obviously with my time working with Kirk McDonald.”
The Reading Royals are a proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.