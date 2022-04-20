READING, Pa. - The excitement is mounting as the Reading Royals prepare to take the ice to open the playoffs against Maine.
The Reading Royals enter the Kelly Cup Playoffs as the top team in the Eastern Conference.
"Maine qualified for the playoffs at the last moment by one point, so, they were just on the cusp of making it and the Royals have clenched for quite a while," says Richard Christoph. "They're actually one point out of being the top team in the whole league."
Let's back up for a minute. Christoph, a local optometrist, has been a Reading Royals fan and season ticket holder for the past two decades.
"When they built the arena, they invited people to come down and take a tour and see what the seats were and we picked out our seats in August of 2001 before they even started playing," says Christoph.
He always loved the sport, his wife got into hockey because of the fights, and now they're in it for the friends... well, and of course the team.
"Sometimes I get pretty loud, and sometimes we're just kind of watching the action," says Christoph. "I'm also involved in the booster club and so, we do a lot to support the team."
Christoph says it's never been about wins or losses, but this year is looking promising.
"It's been fun to watch," says Christoph. "[There are] a lot of skilled players this year."
Puck drop in game one is set for 7:00 p.m.