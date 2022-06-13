READING, Pa. - The head coach the Reading Royals has resigned and has accepted a position as head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The Reading Royals made the announcement Monday that Kirk MacDonald has resigned as the team’s head coach and director of hockey operations.
“Kirk has been an intricate part of our team and community as both a player and coach for nine seasons,” said Royals’ general manager David Farrar. “His dedication to his players, team personnel, and the game of hockey is second to none.”
“It has been an honor to be the head coach of the Royals for the past five seasons,” stated Coach MacDonald. “I need to thank all the Royals players for their hard work and effort while wearing the Royals jersey."
The Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League wrote in a release saying "Kirk’s thoughts on player development and consistency on the ice align well with ours. His teams in Reading were always well coached and his former players compliment him on his work ethic and game preparations,” said Kalle Larsson, Fighting Saints GM and President of Hockey Operations. “We feel that Kirk’s experience from various levels as a player and as a coach will benefit our players greatly.”
After two seasons on the ice in the Royals uniform, MacDonald served as head coach of the Royals for five seasons.
MacDonald will be the sixth head coach in the Dubuque Fighting Saints Tier I history.
He began as an assistant coach for the Reading Royals in July of 2014 and was named head coach in May of 2017.
The Reading Royals are a proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.