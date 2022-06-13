Today

Still humid for a while and also turning warmer with intervals of clouds and sun. A stray early morning shower can't entirely be ruled out for areas to the south.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Watching closely a potential small-scale system that could bring heavy showers and thunderstorms late, especially south and west.

Tomorrow

Seasonable with clouds giving way to sunshine. Some rain and a thunderstorm may be possible early, especially south, depending on how a potential small-scale system tracks across the region.