Lehigh Valley native, Eddie Alvarez will take to the octagon on Friday night in Atlantic City for his next match.
Alvarez will be taking place in the Cage Fury Fighting Championship, squaring off against Joseph Schick. Schick is a New Jersey resident who is currently on a three fight win streak.
This will be the fourth time in Alvarez's career that he is competing in the CFFC.
Most recently, he fought in an Art of War match, losing by split decision. The valley product will look to end his two fight losing streak on Friday night.