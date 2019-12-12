Eddie Alvarez, a mixed martial arts fighter, will fight this Friday in Philadelphia. The local boxer will compete at 2300 Arena.
Friday's battle will be his third fight this year, the most he has fought in one year since three years ago. He won both of his other fights this year, but wasn't overly pleased with his performance.
This match-up was supposed to happen a few weeks ago, but was re-schedule due to an accident that involved his opponent.
Alvarez feels confident about his skillset heading into this fight.