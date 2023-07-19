OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland school board has approved the next boys head basketball coach. Eddie Ohlson was voted upon during Tuesday nights board meeting to replace Andy Stephens.
Stephens recently stepped down from his role as the head basketball coach to take over the position of Athletic Director for the Trojans.
A familiar face taking the reins from Stephens though, Ohlson was on his staff for 12 out of 15 seasons. Familiarity with the current state of the program, and what it means to play for the Trojans.
Ohlson is a Parkland alum and former player.