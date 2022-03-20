BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Senior Eddie Olsen pitched a gem for Moravian in a 4-0 shutout of Juniata to take the rubber game of the weekend Landmark Conference series at Gillespie Field.
Olsen hurled all nine innings and scattered four hits and one walk while striking out seven. His batterymate, junior Derek Holmes, provided all the offense the Greyhounds would need with an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring double in the seventh. Holmes and David Bertolotti each had three of Moravian's 14 hits.
The Greyhounds (9-6, 2-1) are scheduled to play a non-league game at Alvernia on Wednesday.