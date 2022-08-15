CINCINNATI (AP) - Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night.
Syndergaard (7-8), who had a career 2.11 ERA against Cincinnati, his lowest against any team, allowed three earned runs through seven innings. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.
Michael Papierski put the Reds ahead with a two-run single in the second, but Syndergaard allowed just three hits over the next five innings.
Sosa’s two-run single highlighted a three-run third for the Phillies. He also had an RBI double in the fifth.
Jake Fraley led off the eighth with a solo homer, his fourth of the season, and Syndergaard was done after 77 pitches.
Reds starter Mike Minor (1-10) became the first Reds pitcher to start in 10 straight losses since Homer Bailey in 2018.
Seranthony Dominguez notched his ninth save in 10 chances.