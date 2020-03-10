CLEARWATER, Fla. - Zach Eflin threw a bullpen session on Tuesday as he prepares for a stronger 2020 season. The pitcher is excited for the upcoming campaign.
Under a new pitching coach this year, Eflin is working more down in the strike zone and is focusing on that this spring training. Eflin is once again expected to be a pivotal member for the team's pitching staff this year.
The 69 Sports team is with the Philadelphia Phillies at Spring Training this week and will have daily reports from Clearwater, Florida.