Lehigh Valley v. Worcester, 09.09.22

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Zach Eflin working his way back to the Phillies, making a rehab start for the Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Eflin worked only two innings, allowing just one run.

The IronPigs running away with this one on Friday night, downing Worcester, 9-2.

Three IronPigs batters finished with two RBIs in the win - Yairo Munoz, Johan Camargo and Scott Kingery. Camargo and Kingery playing a role in the five-run eighth inning that blew the game open. 

For the rehabbing Efin, he finished with one earned run on one hit while striking out three. 

(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)