ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Zach Eflin working his way back to the Phillies, making a rehab start for the Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Eflin worked only two innings, allowing just one run.
The IronPigs running away with this one on Friday night, downing Worcester, 9-2.
Three IronPigs batters finished with two RBIs in the win - Yairo Munoz, Johan Camargo and Scott Kingery. Camargo and Kingery playing a role in the five-run eighth inning that blew the game open.
For the rehabbing Efin, he finished with one earned run on one hit while striking out three.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)