ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A five-run second inning by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was enough to put away Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. The RailRiders cruising to a 10-3 victory.
The RailRiders would hold an 8-1 advantage through four innings. The IronPigs first getting on the board in the third thanks to a Darick Hall RBI single.
The IronPigs wouldn't get any more runs until the seventh inning, trailing 9-1 at that point. A walked-in run and a sac-fly would make it 9-3.
Lehigh Valley will try to bounce back on Thursday night.