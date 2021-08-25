IronPigs v. RailRiders highlights 08.25.2021

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A five-run second inning by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was enough to put away Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. The RailRiders cruising to a 10-3 victory. 

The RailRiders would hold an 8-1 advantage through four innings. The IronPigs first getting on the board in the third thanks to a Darick Hall RBI single. 

The IronPigs wouldn't get any more runs until the seventh inning, trailing 9-1 at that point. A walked-in run and a sac-fly would make it 9-3. 

Lehigh Valley will try to bounce back on Thursday night. 