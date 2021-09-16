ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A suspended game the night before with Lehigh Valley leading, they would pick right up with an early lead on Thursday. The IronPigs taking game three of the series, 9-5.
The IronPigs would hold a 3-0 lead through two innings of play, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would tie it up in third and the IronPigs would get it right back.
Luke Williams driving in three runs on night, Darick Hall adding two more, and both helped grab the early lead and maintain the late lead.
Entering the bottom of the eighth inning the game was tied at five, the IronPigs would score four runs in the bottom half for the win. Williams and Hall each with RBI doubles in the rally.