The Phillies are two wins away from their first World Series title since 2008.
They crushed a World Series-tying five home runs on their way to shutting out the Astros 7-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday night.
Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins all went yard, and Ranger Suarez pitched five shutout innings, as the Phillies take a 2-1 series lead.
The Phillies are now 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park in the postseason.
Here's what the players had to say after the game, and about playing in front of a home Philly crowd:
Alec Bohm, third baseman:
"Tonight we were locked in and collectively we got a few mistakes and we didn't miss 'em. Any given night you can get those mistakes and maybe foul it off or miss it or whatever. But tonight we had a couple homers that didn't really go out by much and a couple that went out by a lot. So I think a game of inches and there was a little, couple mistakes and we got 'em."
Rhys Hoskins, first baseman:
"I think it took them until the eighth inning to sit down. So, obviously you know again, Bryce being able to lead us off in the first inning after Ranger throwing up zero pretty quickly, just Bryce being able to to punch first for us obviously got them involved very quickly and then it just didn't stop."
Kyle Schwarber, outfielder:
"When Bryce hit the homer, loud. Then Bohmer and Marshy goes back to back, loud. You know, sick catch, loud. End of the game, loud. So, throughout the whole game, loud. I don't know. It was great. They've been bringing it this whole postseason and it sounded like there was a little extra gear tonight."
Brandon Marsh, outfielder:
"When you can literally feel the whole city of Philadelphia behind you, it's kind of just going out there and have fun at that point. So I mean, the atmosphere here at the Bank's been electric. It's been unbelievable and you know, we're going to need it again tomorrow. So, we've got to come back -- us, everyone here that came to support us, we need to take it tomorrow."
Nick Castellanos, outfielder:
"It's tough to play here, man. It's tough to play here even as a home player, but I can't imagine what it's like for the Astros right now. Like they just really have zero breathing room and that's a good thing."
Game 4 is set for Wednesday night, with first pitch at 8:03 p.m. Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phils, and the Astros are expected to counter with Cristian Javier.