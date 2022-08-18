Elena Franco of Trenton becomes first Ecuadorian in the Taekwondo Hall of Fame

Alexandra Elena Franco Rivas was born in Ecuador and at the age of 13 decided to give Taekwondo a try following her siblings. She has not looked back since.
In the South American country she earned high recognitions and made it all the way to the Ecuadorian national team.
As the years went by, Alexandra moved to the United States and with her husband began having classes in the back of their home in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Then, they started having classes in Trenton, where they opened what would be Capital City, a school that teaches the youth, majority latinos.
Capital City earned recognition as they started winning competitions at a local, state and national.
Through her hard work, dedication and family support, Alexandra has received to become a member of the official Taekwondo Hall of Fame.
The event will take place on Friday, August 18 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
To watch the story in Spanish click here.