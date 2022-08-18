WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge returns to Wyomissing this weekend. This event raising money for scholarships for the City of Reading Tennis Program.
The Emkey Tennis Garden is the host site for this event, its third year in a row playing host.
World class talent will hit the court for this event, Hugo Gaston of France is currently world ranked will partake. Ryan Harrison, a former Grand Slam Doubles champion will also play.
For those involved, $8,000 in prize money is up for grabs. The event will be held from August 19th through the 21st.