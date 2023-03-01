ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward, Elliot Desnoyers has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for February. The forward recently being called up the Philadelphia Flyers due in part to his play.
Desnoyers tallied 14 points during the month of February, five goals with nine assists in just eight games played for the Phantoms. During that stretch he recorded his first multi-goal game and a four-point performance.
The Phantoms forward recorded five multi-point games during that eight game span.
Desnoyers is the third Lehigh Valley player to earn the AHL RotM honors and seventh overall in franchise history.