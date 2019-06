PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have found their primary back-up to Carter Hart for the upcoming season, reaching a 1-year $2 million agreement with Brian Elliott.

Elliott appeared in 26 games for the Flyers during the 2018-19 season in which the net minder constantly battled injury. He posted a .909 save percentage during his time in goal.

Elliott was one of eight goaltenders to make an appearance for the Flyers.