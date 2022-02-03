A Parkland freshman gymnast is set to compete in of the biggest national competitions, the Nastia Liukin Cup.
Elyse Wenner has been competing in the gymnastic events since the age of five. The Trojan freshman now travels to Stallone Gymnastics four days a week to train for her competitions.
Wenner is hoping this passion takes her to higher levels than what she has already accomplished.
She earned her spot in the Liukin Cup by winning the Junior Title at the Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City. She will be one of 40 level-10 gymnasts competing in the national event.
Landing on the medal stand would make the trip to Frisco, Texas that much better for Wenner, but she is hoping to just enjoy her time and compete to the best of her ability.