Today

Cold and clear to start with increasing clouds overnight. Lows will likely occur early. Some freezing rain arriving in western areas towards dawn is not out of the question.

Tonight

Cold and clear to start with increasing clouds overnight. Lows will likely occur early. Some freezing rain arriving in western areas towards dawn is not out of the question.

Tomorrow

Freezing rain and sleet in the morning changing to rain during the afternoon. A little breezy at times, certainly later. Untreated roads will be slippery.