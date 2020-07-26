ORLANDO, Fl. - Joel Embiid sat out due to calf tightness in Sundays scrimmage, a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 102-97.
The Sixers held a halftime lead but couldn't hold on to their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored 32-16. The starting core group again playing a majority of the minutes in this game.
Five players scored in double figures for the Sixers, Ben Simmons leading the group with 14 points. Simmons was once again on pace for a triple double adding 11 rebounds and nine assists in 26 minutes.
The Sixers next scrimmage is on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.