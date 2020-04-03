PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid as well as the team's co-managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer donated a combined $1.3 million to Penn Medicine to start a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing that would be used on the testing of healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
All three previously pledged other donations for relief efforts, including $500,000 from Embiid.
“During this pandemic, many doctors and nurses are working like soldiers on the front lines of a war and they need to be provided with as much armor as possible in this battle,” Embiid said in a news release from Penn Medicine. “COVID-19 antibody testing can help Philadelphia health care workers at this critical time, and we need to do everything possible to help those heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help us.”
The contributions from the trio will allow Penn Medicine to get up to 1,000 tests to healthcare workers in the region.
“We are enormously grateful to Joel Embiid, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer for stepping up in a time of great need with forward-thinking philanthropy—helping us to understand COVID-19 through the lens of precision medicine,” University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann said in the news release. “We will take this new and powerful knowledge about how our bodies react to the virus and use it to protect our healthcare heroes, sharing these lessons with the City of Philadelphia and across the world.”