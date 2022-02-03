Emma Lacey's life changed in 2019 during a near-fatal car accident out in Pittsburgh. The former Catasauqua girls basketball standout went from working in the oil and gas industry, to owning and operating one of the Lehigh Valley's hottest cycling studios.
Lacey was a cycling instructor for two years while living in Pittsburgh. She thought on that while recovering, and wanted to bring that the level of happiness she felt from those workouts to others.
6Cycle Studios is a new-age cycling studio, with upbeat music and club style lights. It's a workout, with a twist.
Following the accident, Lacey didn't want to waste the opportunity given to her following recovery. She wanted to give back to others, and help them improve their lives through cycling.
6Cycle is located in Allentown, with various classes to choose from.