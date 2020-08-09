ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The final four of the St. Luke's tournament began at Coca-Cola Park Sunday afternoon, Emmaus and Northampton getting the action started.
The Green Hornets would get the better of their EPC foe the Konkrete Kids, 7-3. Emmaus taking control of the game in the sixth inning to secure the win.
Northampton battled back to make it a one-run game heading into the sixth inning after giving up the lead in the second.
Emmaus will play the winner of the Parkland and Notre Dame Green Pond semifinal game on Monday.