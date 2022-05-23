NORTHAMPTON, Pa.- District. XI-3A girls lacrosse semifinals under the lights on Monday night. Emmaus and Pleasant Valley meeting once again for a title later in the week.
The Green Hornets cruising past rival Parkland, 21-4 to reach another title game this season. Emmaus scoring early and often in this one, holding an eight point lead in the first half and never looking back.
Pleasant Valley getting the better of Easton once again, 14-12 in the other semifinal.
The Bears and Red Rovers trading goals all night long, a 7-7 tie at halftime. Alex Bush leading the way for the Bears with seven goals, Brielle McInaw sealed the game in the final seconds.
Emmaus and Pleasant Valley will square off for another title this season, Wednesday night at Lehigh.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)