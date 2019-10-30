LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - District XI hardware was handed out in Whitehall and Nazareth Wednesday evening.
Emmaus in search of their 31st straight District title, took on the three seeded Easton Red Rovers. Most of the scoring being done in the first half, Emmaus building up a lead and never looking back. Green Hornets take home the 3A gold 4-1.
Bangor and Southern Lehigh meeting in Nazareth for the 2A title game, the Spartans looking to keep their perfect season intact. The Slaters with repeat on their mind, they bury the game winner with 11 minutes left for their second straight District title.
In the 1A bracket, Northwestern and Moravian Academy couldn't settle things in regulation. A little over four minutes into overtime the Tigers break the tie and capture their first District title in over 10 years.