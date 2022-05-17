EPC baseball and softball semifinals returning to the field on Tuesday. Parkland and Emmaus going head-to-head in both.
On baseball diamond, the Green Hornets getting the better of their rivals, 9-1 to move on to the title game.
The Green Hornets scored early and often and never looked back en route to the win. They would jump out to a 3-0 lead through the first inning to put the pressure on early.
Liberty or Nazareth awaits them in the EPC title game.
To the softball field, different story in this one. Parkland stifles the Emmaus bats, going on to win 3-0.
The Lady Trojans scored all three of their runs in the first inning, and would hold. on from there. Ashlynn Hillanbrand only allowed two hits in the game, she was perfect through four innings of play.
Either Northampton or Bethlehem Catholic will meet the Trojans in the title. game.