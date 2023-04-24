MACUNGIE, Pa. - The Emmaus baseball team posted their fourth straight win by knocking off Central Catholic 9-1 on Monday at Church Lane Park.
Emmit Budick helped stake the Green Hornets to a 3-0 lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning. The hosts would tack on three more in the second as Noah Hogan delivered an RBI.
The Vikings got on the board in the third on an RBI single by Tamlin Ferguson that scored Ethan Hosack but Emmaus added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth to cruise to the victory.
The Green Hornets are scheduled to host Northampton on Tuesday and Central will visit Parkland.