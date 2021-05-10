EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Easton 4-2 in an EPC boys' lacrosse semifinal on Monday night at Memorial Field. With the win the Green Hornets advance to the conference championship game.
Emmaus is set to face Central Catholic, who defeated Parkland 14-1 in the other semifinal on Monday.
The Green Hornets scored just 11 seconds into the game after winning the opening draw. Aidan Garrett scored that goal. Zack Younker and Connor Flok also scored in the opening quarter to take a 3-0 lead.
Easton cut the deficit to 3-2, but in the game's final minutes Will Barber scored for Emmaus to seal the win.
The title game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Northampton.