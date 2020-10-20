YORK, Pa. - The PIAA 3A golf championships took place on Tuesday at Heritage Hills. Emmaus had a strong showing in the girls' tournament with two top-five finisheers.
Michelle Cox of the Green Hornets squad took silver after falling in a playoff to champion Victoria Kim of West Chester East. Cox's teammate, Evelyn Wong, finished fourth.
Wilson West Lawn freshman Kayla Maletto finished T-12th.
In the boys' competition, Freedom's Jacob Haberstumpf finished in the top 10 with a 73. Jordan Barker shot a 74 to grab a spot in the top 15 finishers. Daniel Boone's Colton Yenser finished T-14th.
Holy Ghost Prep's Calen Sanderson won the boys' title.
