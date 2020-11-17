The Emmaus boys' soccer team as well as the Parkland and Central Catholic girls' soccer teams saw their 2020 seasons come to an end on Tuesday night. The squads lost their PIAA semifinals after deep runs in the state tournament.
The Green Hornets suffered a 2-1 double overtime loss to Neshaminy. Emmaus scored first and in the first 10 minutes of the match when Hudson Peck found the back of the net.
The Lady Trojans also needed extra time in their contest, but fell 4-3 to Pennridge in overtime. The Rams overcame two second-half deficits in the game. Alex Marsteller was among the goal scorers for Parkland.
The Vikettes dropped a 1-0 contest to Bloomsburg in a 2A semifinal. The match was scoreless at the half, but Bloomsburg scored the game-winner midway through the second half.