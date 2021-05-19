NAZARETH, Pa. - Championship Wednesday around the region for high school baseball, and the EPC came down to a four versus three matchup. Emmaus claiming their league since the mid-2000's with a 4-1 win over Pleasant Valley.
The Green Hornets took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning thanks to a Braden Waller RBI single. They would extend it to 2-0 before the Bears got on the board, Brandon Ratti driving in their lone run.
Emmaus' pitching staff silencing the Bears bats all afternoon. Waller, who started the scoring for the Green Hornets, ended the game with a strikeout and two-plus innings of scoreless relief pitching.