EMMAUS, Pa. - EPC action taking place on Friday night, Emmaus and Allentown Central Catholic coming out at victors.
At Emmaus, events unrelated to COVID causing no crowd to be allowed. The Green Hornets unfazed, taking down Dieruff 60-53.
The Green Hornets going on a late run to pull away from the Huskies to grab the lead and the win. Dylan Darville led the way for the Hornets with 20 points in the win, he had 16 in the fourth alone.
Elsewhere in the Valley, the 'Holy Way' going down at Rockne Hall. Central Catholic taking advantage of a banged up Bethlehem Catholic squad, hanging on for the 39-29 win.
This game, a defensive battle, neither team scoring for the first, three minutes of the game. Central held an 18-11 lead at one point, they'd outscore Becahi 21-8 from that point.
The Vikings remain undefeated.