WHITEHALL, Pa. - Top seeded Emmaus and three seed Easton squaring off for the EPC field hockey title. The Green Hornets continuing their run with a 2-1 win over the Red Rovers.
It was Easton getting on board first in this one, putting the Green Hornets in comeback mode. Jocelyn Morgan knocking in the first goal of the game.
Abby Burnett gets the Green Hornets right back into the game with the tying goal in the second quarter. Tied at one headed into the third, Kyleigh Faust takes the penalty stroke for the Green Hornets to grab the 2-1 lead.
Emmaus would hold off Easton the rest of the way to capture their sixth straight EPC title.