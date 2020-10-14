EMMAUS, Pa. - The undefeated Lady Green Hornets playing host to a red hot Whitehall team on Wednesday night. Emmaus keeping their perfect season intact with a 2-0 win.
The first goal of the game wouldn't come until late into the first half, Emmaus's Gianna Buysee burying her shot off the deflection. It wouldn't be too long after until the Lady Green Hornets doubled their lead.
Buysee sends a great through pass up to Kameron Watkins who takes it the rest of the way and finishes strong with a tip off the goaltender. Both sides would hold each other scoreless the rest of the way.