Two of the top teams in the EPC going head-to-head on the lacrosse field on Tuesday night, Emmaus and Northampton. The Green Hornets rolling in this one, 18-4.
The Green Hornets wasted no time in this one getting on the board within the first two minutes of the game. Will Barber finding the back of the net, one of his four goals in the win.
John Hughes also with an impressive night for the Green Hornets in the win, Hughes finished with five goals. The first of those coming shortly after Barber's opening goal.
Emmaus held a, 5-0 lead after the first quarter of play, effectively putting this one away. They improve to, 6-2 on the season while Northampton takes a step back at, 5-3.