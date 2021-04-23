NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Northampton 3-1 (25-18, 16-25, 26-24, 25-21) in an EPC boys' volleyball match on Friday night. The game was a battle of two of the top four teams in District 11 this year.
The Green Hornets won the first set, but the Konkrete Kids responded by taking the second set 25-16. Northampton led 15-8 earlier in that set.
The third set was a battle from the start with Northampton trailing 12-10 near the midway mark. Emmaus prevailed in the end to take control of the match.