OREFIELD, Pa. - Emmaus took their undefeated EPC record on the road to Orefield. The Green Hornets coming out the gates quick pushing their conference record to 10-0 with an 11-6 victory over their rivals.
Connor Flok finding the back of the net for one of the Green Hornets helping them jump out to a 6-0 lead in the first period. Flok would finish the game with three goals.
The Trojans began to fight back from the early deficit getting within five and then three later in the third period.
Late in the fourth, the Green Hornets putting this one officially out of reach with a Zach Younker goal for the 10-6 lead. They'd tack on one more to end the night undefeated in conference play.