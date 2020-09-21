EMMAUS, Pa. - New field, new motivation for the Emmaus football team this fall. The Green Hornets' home EPSD Stadium features a new turf field debuting this fall season and the football team is ready to have success while playing on it for the first time.
The squad went 5-6 last season and 3-5 in the division, which gave them a lot of motivation this off-season and heading into the 2020 campaign.
According to the coaching staff, the team is energized and ready to put 2019's results behind them. The roster features several key returners, such as Brandon Camire.
Emmaus is set to scrimmage Northampton then open up their regular season at home.