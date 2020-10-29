EMMAUS, Pa. - This weekend marks the end of the shortened 2020 high school football season in the Lehigh Valley, which means rivalry match-ups for most schools. One of the notable showdowns is Emmaus battling Parkland on the gridiron.
Both teams enter the contest undefeated so far this season. The winner will win the outright EPC Lehigh division title while both are heading to the District 11 playoffs next month.
The Green Hornets were tested earlier this year with tough games against Central Catholic and Whitehall, but they are eager to step it up this week against the Trojans.