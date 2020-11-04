WHITEHALL, Pa. - District XI-3A semifinal field hockey action taking place on Wednesday night at Whitehall High School. Emmaus and Easton both moving on for a date in the title game.
Emmaus took on rival Parkland looking for a chance to get to yet another title game. The Green Hornets shutting out their rivals for the 4-0 win, Rachel Herbine and her sister Annika each with a goal in the win.
In the other semifinal, Easton taking on Northampton in defensive battle. The Lady Red Rovers getting the games lone goal from a penalty stroke, Gia Ambrosino with that goal.
The Lady Red Rovers will look to put an end to Emmaus's streak of District titles.
Emmaus/Parkland and Easton/Northampton field hockey - District 11 semifinals (3)
...Emmaus, champions 31 straight times - taking on Parkland...
1st quarter..the Herbine sisters connect on the opening goal...Annika assisting Rachel...Hornets up 1-0
2nd quarter...Emmaus with the corner shot...Abby Burnett to Annika Herbine, and Herbine finishes it off...Emmaus up 2-0