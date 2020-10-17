ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Central Catholic 24-7 in an EPC football game on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. The Green Hornets improved to 3-0 this season with the win while the loss dropped the Vikings to 2-2.
Emmaus edges Central Catholic in EPC clash
Tyler Trumbauer
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Sports
Right Now
39°
Clear
- Humidity: 76%
- Cloud Coverage:4%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:15:56 AM
- Sunset: 06:17:52 PM
Today
Mostly sunny and quite cool; brisk in the morning.
Tonight
Mainly clear and chilly with widespread frost.
Tomorrow
Sunshine gradually mixing with high clouds; a bit milder.
- Park dedicated in honor of Lower Macungie hero
- Oktoberfest held Saturday at the ballpark
- Manager of recycling Ann Saurman educates on all things recyclable
- 'Harvest Full of Hope' mental health conference held virtually this year
- History's Headlines: Tinsley Who?
- Restaurants preparing to welcome diners in colder weather
- Trump, Biden campaigns focusing on Pa. as Election Day nears
- Millions of early voters cast ballots across the country
- Truck rolls over, disrupts traffic on Route 222
- Reading man faces drug charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Wolf vetoes bill that sought to relax COVID-19 restrictions at bars, restaurants
- State officials confirm 1,857 new cases, second highest daily count recorded
- Death investigation closes Allentown bridge for hours
- Truck rolls over, disrupts traffic on Route 222
- 1 killed after fiery crash in Mahoning Township
- COVID-19 cases spike in Berks
- DNC unveils new billboards as Pence visits Reading Airport
- Reading man faces drug charges
- Pence due to make stop in Berks this weekend to rally supporters
- Lehigh County man facing child porn charges after investigators find dozens of videos, pictures