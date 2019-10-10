EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Central Catholic 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21) in an EPC girls' volleyball match on Thursday evening at Emmaus High School. With the win the Green Hornets finish the regular season with a 14-2 record.
The victory also pushed Emmaus to the top of the EPC Skyline Division as the playoffs begin in just a few days.
Emmaus won the first set, but Central Catholic tied the match up by taking the second set. Then the hosts cruised to take the next two sets to seal the win.