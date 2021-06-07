CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Governor Mifflin 2-1 in 11 innings in a PIAA baseball tournament game on Monday night at Weiland Park at DeSales University. The Green Hornets won the thriller with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Andrew O'Brien.
The Green Hornets struck first in the opening frame to grab a 1-0 lead. That advantage stood until the top of the seventh when the Mustangs tied the game with an RBI single.
Emmaus moves on to the next round with the victory. It is the first state playoff win for the program since 2005.