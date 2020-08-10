ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Emmaus defeated rival Parkland 7-5 on Monday night at Coca-Cola Park to win the High School Baseball Tournament title.
Emmaus and Parkland each plated two runs in the game's opening frame. In the third inning, Parkland took a 3-2 advantage, but Emmaus answered in the bottom of that inning.
Parkland scored twice in the seventh inning, but Emmaus held them off for the win.
Wyatt Henseler was named tournament MVP.
"It's been incredible," Henseler said of the event. "I mean having the chance to come out one last time with all these guys, it's an incredible team. We were super close-knit. I mean last night we were all hanging out just getting ready for today, and it's been an incredible experience and I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates and the support of my coaches."