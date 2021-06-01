CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Parkland 7-6 to win the District 11 6A baseball championship on Tuesday night at Weiland Park at DeSales University. The district title is the first for the program since 2005.
The Green Hornets built a 3-1 lead after the first three innings of play. The Trojans closed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the fourth frame, but in the home half of that inning Emmaus scored five runs to grab a commanding 7-2 lead.
Parkland rallied to score four runs in the sixth frame, but the comeback fell just short as Emmaus held on for the victory.