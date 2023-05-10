EMMAUS, Pa. - The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball tournament begins on Thursday, one of the top-four seeds in the field, Emmaus. The Green Hornets captured 13 wins on the season to earn a quarterfinal home game.
An unfamiliar foe in their opening round matchup, the five-seed Pocono Mountain East Cardinals.
Even with it being a new opponent for this season, the Green Hornets feel good about their chances. Playing in the comfort of their home field on Church Lane, they know it will still take a complete effort to advance.